PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on Day 2 of the second test between South Africa and Australia:
Cameron Bancroft c de Kock b Philander 38
David Warner b Ngidi 63
Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Philander 4
Steve Smith lbw b Rabada 25
Shaun Marsh lbw b Rabada 24
Tim Paine b Ngidi 36
Mitchell Marsh c de Kock b Rabada 4
Pat Cummins c de Kock b Rabada 0
Mitchell Starc b Rabada 8
Nathan Lyon b Ngidi 17
Josh Hazlewood not out 10
Extras: (14lb) 14
TOTAL: (all out) 243
Overs: 71.3
Fall of wickets: 1-98, 2-104, 3-117, 4-161, 5-166, 6-170, 7-170, 8-182, 9-212, 10-243.
Bowling: Vernon Philander 18-7-25-2, Kagiso Rabada 21-2-96-5, Lungi Ngidi 13.3-3-51-3, Keshav Maharaj 18-1-51-0, Dean Elgar 1-0-6-0.
Dean Elgar c Paine b Hazlewood 57
Aiden Markram lbw b Cummins 11
Kagiso Rabada b Cummins 29
Hashim Amla b Starc 56
AB de Villiers not out 74
Faf du Plessis lbw b Marsh 9
Theunis de Bruyn lbw b Marsh 1
Quinton de Kock b Lyon 9
Vernon Philander not out 14
Extras: (2lb, 1w) 3
TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 263
Overs: 95.
Still to bat: Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-67, 3-155, 4-155, 5-179, 6-183, 7-227.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 26-4-78-1, Josh Hazlewood 24-4-73-1, Pat Cummins 20-6-55-2, Nathan Lyon 16-5-29-1, Mitchell Marsh 9-1-26-2.
Toss: Australia.
Series: Australia leads four-test series 1-0.
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.