Jonny Bairstow has taken one of 2018's great cricket catches.

The wicketkeeper turned outfielder snatched the wicket of Tim Southee late in the innings with a screamer. Southee played a cracking pull shot off a Chris Woakes delivery and sent the ball towards the boundary... and into Bairstow's hands.

Fielding at wide long-on, Bairstow sprinted for the ball, dived with his right arm stretched out and caught it with one hand next to the boundary rope.

Black Caps v England, fifth ODI

Advertisement

The onlooking crowd suspected the shot was going for six were left dazed after Bairstow came out of the dive with ball in hand.

The Englishman got back to his feet after rolling over his back in one motion before running to celebrates with his teammates in disbelief.

The wicket saw the brief stint of Southee come to a close as the Black Caps finished at 223 all out.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here