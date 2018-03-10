A clinical English game plan crushed the spirit from New Zealand's top order batting in the deciding one-day international in Christchurch.

The hosts unbeaten record in eight ODIs at Hagley Oval looks sure to come under threat this afternoon with England chasing 224 for victory.

New Zealand were all out with a ball to spare.

England hunted the same target to win by six wickets with 73 balls to spare at Mt Maunganui in the second match of the series.

This time any scope for momentum was siphoned off by the 27th over when New Zealand concertinaed to 93 for six.

However, Mitchell Santner came to the rescue again in his finest ODI batting series.

He compiled 67 from 71 balls, his highest score in the format, eclipsing the 63 not out in the loss at Mt Maunganui. Santner averages 108 for the series from four innings and two not outs.

His 84-run seventh-wicket partnership with Henry Nicholls (55 from 81 balls) offered spine to the innings across 17.2 overs.

England chose to field and, after the first 10-over powerplay left New Zealand struggling at 27 for two, he persevered with the spin of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

Both had both bowled out after 34 overs.

With Colin de Grandhomme's exit, New Zealand had lost four wickets for 33 in 60 balls.

Rashid finished with three for 42 and Ali one for 39.

Hopes were high New Zealand's victorious trend at the venue might continue after Wednesday's heroics in Dunedin, led by Ross Taylor's 181 not out. The ground brimmed with expectant local fans.

Such optimism took an early hit when the quadricep injury Taylor suffered during the fourth match ruled him out.

He was only able to run at 70 percent without discomfort during the pre-match fitness test. The prospect of running extra twos and threes on a relatively bigger ground would have been daunting.

After discussion between Taylor and medical staff, he was ruled out because he would be at high risk of aggravating the injury ahead of the tests.

England presented tight line and length bowling and committed fielding; New Zealand's batsmen were constricted by parsimony and bamboozled by variations. It was straitjacket time, with no room to free the arms and attack width.

The Black Falcons from the Royal New Zealand Airforce aerobatics team made a cameo at 400 feet over Hagley Oval to mark the start.

It was touch-and-go as to who disappeared fastest out of them and Colin Munro.

He exited for a duck from the third ball of the game, courtesy of a leading edge from the bowling of Chris Woakes. Joss Buttler's gloves offered the ball a resting place.

Woakes deserved particular credit for his opening spells across this series - 5-0-14-2, 5-1-18-2, 5-1-13-1, 5-2-14-1, 6-1-13-1 – that consistency is an asset any team would welcome leading into next year's World Cup.

Martin Guptill anchored the innings with 47 from 68 balls in the early stanzas and offered more deft touches behind square on either side of the wicket than belligerent blasts straight.

Kane Williamson (14 from 25 balls) and Tom Latham (10 from 19 balls) tried to offer support but were no match for England's pressure.

Mark Chapman, batting at No.5 in Taylor's absence, looked ill at ease against the spin of Ali coming around the wicket. He played inside the line to such an extent that Ali suddenly looked like Muttiah Muralitharan.

The fielding highlight came with Jonny Bairstow's one-handed catch of Tim Southee running around the deep mid-wicket boundary.

It brought to mind Mathew Sinclair's effort to remove Matthew Hayden at Melbourne in 2004.