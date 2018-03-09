Kagiso Rabada sparked an Australian collapse on day one after a strong start to the Test for the tourists was sent spiralling by the 22-year-old's aggressive seam bowling.

The Proteas firebrand took his eighth five-wicket haul on the first day, sending Steve Smith and Co. to the sheds before any batsman could make serious impact on the game.

A solid 63 from vice-captain David Warner was the batting highlight of the day as the Aussies finished with 243 all out.

South Africa lost Aiden Markram early but sit at an imposing position at 1/39 ahead of day two.

Here were all the major talking points from day one at Port Elizabeth.

CONTROVERSY ENGULFS SMITH WICKET

Repeat offender Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four-Test series between Australia and South Africa, having brushed Steve Smith's shoulder during a screaming send-off in Port Elizabeth.

Proteas paceman Rabada, who has been booked for two send-offs in the past nine months, already has five demerit points on his disciplinary record.

Three more points will trigger an automatic two-Test suspension.

Match referee Jeff Crowe, having implored both captains to improve the behaviour of their respective sides after handing out three charges in the wake of a spiteful series opener, faces a big decision.

Rabada's previous two send-offs were each punished with a single point, but on Friday he made physical contact with Smith.

"Kagiso gets a little bit carried away. I have spoken to him a few times about it, to try and get him to relax a bit," pace icon Michael Holding told ESPNcricinfo.

Vernon Philander made light of his teammate's blow-up, saying "I don't even recall there being a send-off".

"We are probably allowed to celebrate," Philander said.

"Sometimes there is a fine line whether to celebrate too hard. It's all up to the umpires and the ICC match officials to make that call.

"He would leave a massive hole, he's a big part of this bowling line up. Let's hope that's not the case."

The International Cricket Council take a dim view of any aggressive physical contact on the pitch, knowing it has the potential to result in serious fireworks.

Rabada knows this as well as anybody.

The speedster was given three demerit points for "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" in 2017, having brushed Niroshan Dickwella when the Sri Lankan was running between the wickets.

Call it passion or petulance, the fiery 22-year-old couldn't control himself after claiming the first of five wickets he snared on day one of the second Test. Rabada stormed down the pitch in Smith's direction after the lbw dismissal, screaming in his face while making contact.

Smith's facial expression suggested he was far from pleased with the spray.

Umpires made a beeline for South Africa captain Faf du Plessis after the incident, registering their disappointment.

"I've got a lot of faith and a lot of respect for the umpires and the match referees," Nathan Lyon said, having copped one demerit point for his 'ball drop' send-off of AB de Villiers in Durban. Rabada's running battle with the tourists continued when he was sent out as nightwatchman late in the day. Lyon, Smith and Josh Hazlewood all gave the fast bowler a vocal welcome, but he finished 17 not out.

Smith made it clear last month that he was well aware of Rabada's disciplinary record, noting "it could perhaps be a plan to try and get him fired up" and "you never know what some guys do when they're fired up".

FANS SPLIT OVER 'TERRIBLE' ENTERTAINMENT

Port Elizabeth took a leaf out of the Barmy Army's book and filled day one with a rambunctious brass band playing in the background — but the colourful attempt at livening up the minuscule crowd wasn't well received by a number of fans.

The cheery melodies were able to be heard on Fox Sports' live TV broadcast of the game for the entire day, piercing through the "deathly quiet" crowd as Australia's batsmen poked around before collapsing to 243 in the third session.

The feedback to the famous Port Elizabeth band wasn't all bad, though, with a handful of fans going against the grain and dubbing it the "best thing in world cricket".

WARNER, DE KOCK KEEP IT ZIPPED

After the explosive fallout to the first Test, all eyes were on David Warner and Quinton de Kock as the Aussie opener shaped up to face the first morning against South Africa.

Warner declared he wouldn't be changing his firebrand approach to the game despite being one slip-up from suspension, but the anticipated fireworks between the Aussie vice-skipper and the home side weren't to be as each side played it safe.

Warner let his bat do the talking as he safely poked the ball around in the first hour before bludgeoning the attack after drinks on his way to 63.

RABADA IN TROUBLE

Kagiso Rabada roared through Australia - stoking up the animosity between the teams on the way - as South Africa bowled the tourists out for 243 on day one of the second test on Friday. Rabada took five wickets in the space of 18 balls in a blistering spell just before and after tea at St. George's Park, sending the Australians slumping from 161-3. They were saved from a worse fate when Tim Paine made 36 and put on 61 with Australia's last two batsmen.

Rabada took three of his wickets in an over, and removed Australian batsmen on the last ball before tea and first ball after it, to turn the tide in the home team's favor.

The quick bowler may also have added to the ill-feeling between the teams, which came to a head with a confrontation last weekend between Australia's David Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock on a staircase near the dressing rooms in the first test at Durban.

After dismissing Steve Smith on Friday in Port Elizabeth, Rabada appeared to intentionally bump into the Australia captain with his shoulder during his follow-through. The incident has the potential to see Rabada banned, possibly for the rest of the series.

Also under scrutiny following the unsavory incident with de Kock in the first game, Warner made 63 at the top of the order only for Australia to slip up badly in the second session, when it lost five wickets for 72 having been 98-1 at lunch.

Bancroft fell on the brink of lunch for 38. Usman Khawaja (4), Warner, Smith (25), Shaun Marsh (24) and Mitchell Marsh (4) were out after lunch. Rabada came back after the break to remove Pat Cummins first ball after tea, and followed up with the wicket of Mitchell Starc for figures of 5-96.

Fellow pacemen Lungi Ngidi had three wickets and Vernon Philander two. Australia vice-captain Warner was the center of attention in the series opener in Durban after his ugly confrontation with South Africa de Kock on a staircase leading to the teams' dressing rooms. Both players received fines and disciplinary sanctions from the International Cricket Council. He was back in the spotlight on the first day at St. George's Park, coming through a tricky opening spell when the tourists scored just 18 runs in the first 13 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

They picked off the runs after that measured start, with Warner accelerating by hitting nine fours.

South Africa made an important breakthrough when Warner, who looked in good touch, was bowled by Ngidi to follow Khawaja back to the dressing rooms after lunch.

Smith and Shaun Marsh put on 44 before Rabada's day-changing spell. Australia went from 161-3 to 182-8 in that spell.

He had Smith and Shaun Marsh out lbw, with both failing with reviews, and Mitchell Marsh was caught behind by de Kock attempting an expansive drive at an inopportune moment just before the tea break. Cummins also edged behind and Starc was clean bowled, with Rabada aiming a comment at the Australian as he went on his way.

Four days on, the fallout from Durban and the Warner-de Kock affair continued, with Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland releasing a statement before play started in Port Elizabeth reminding the Australian players they needed to behave. Match referee Jeff Crowe also called the captains and managers to a meeting on the eve of the second test in an attempt to calm the situation. Warner's and de Kock's confrontation wasn't the only heated moment in the opening test, which was characterized by an aggressive fielding display by Australia and a series of verbal exchanges between the teams.