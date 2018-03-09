Cricket Australia have joined the New Zealand sports broadcasting market after Sky TV opted out of pursuing the rights to the South Africa test series.

Cricket Network, a branch of the cricket.com.au website, has launched a digital subscription for New Zealand viewers for the remaining three tests for $25.

Sky reportedly did not enter a bid for the four-test series, which opened the door for Cricket Network to secure the rights in New Zealand.

The first test was streamed free of charge to New Zealand as a trial offer and the Cricket Network will now charge $25 for the remaining three.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The second test in Port Elizabeth starts on Friday at 9pm (NZT).

Related articles:

SPORT | Cricket

The fitness test that cricket fans are sweating on: How Ross Taylor is looking

9 Mar, 2018 1:29pm
2 minutes to read
SPORT | Cricket

Should Ross Taylor be rested in the ODI series decider?

9 Mar, 2018 12:33pm
2 minutes to read
SPORT | Cricket

No Watling, Williamson or fast bowlers in England warm-ups

9 Mar, 2018 11:27am
2 minutes to read