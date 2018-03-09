Cricket Australia have joined the New Zealand sports broadcasting market after Sky TV opted out of pursuing the rights to the South Africa test series.

Cricket Network, a branch of the cricket.com.au website, has launched a digital subscription for New Zealand viewers for the remaining three tests for $25.

Sky reportedly did not enter a bid for the four-test series, which opened the door for Cricket Network to secure the rights in New Zealand.

The first test was streamed free of charge to New Zealand as a trial offer and the Cricket Network will now charge $25 for the remaining three.

The second test in Port Elizabeth starts on Friday at 9pm (NZT).