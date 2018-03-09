As the cricketing nation holds its collective breath, Ross Taylor strode onto Hagley Oval to test his fitness for the deciding one-day international between New Zealand and England.

Cameras, smartphones and even plain old sets of eyes were focused on him as he went through a series of drills with New Zealand team physiotherapist Tommy Simsek.

Taylor's left thigh looked heavily strapped.

He completed a lap of the park before embarking on shuttle runs. He then expanded his repertoire into darting sideways and - in a daring manoeuvre - backwards as though he was at the non-striker's end and the bowler was about to get a touch on a straight drive.

All exercises were completed with relative ease, and he appeared comfortable throughout.

The upshot is that a decision is expected to be left until tomorrow as to his involvement in the final match.

Taylor looked a tad sheepish with the mounting attention but that was a thimbleful compared to what he faced in his match-winning 181 not out in the fourth ODI at Dunedin.

The session lasted about 15 minutes.

Coach Mike Hesson eventually emerged to join the discussion between player and physio.

The three strolled off together into the pavilion.