The Black Caps are still sweating on Ross Taylor's fitness for tomorrow's one-day series decider against England in Christchurch.

Taylor produced one of the most heroic innings in New Zealand's one-day history in Dunedin on Wednesday, finishing on an ODI career-best 181 not out off 147 balls.

It was incredible not only for its numbers but also because Taylor fought through several injuries on his way to carrying the Black Caps to victory.

On 109, he re-injured his right hip and quadricep stealing a run, but still went on to blast 72 from 41 balls.

This puts Black Caps coaches in a tricky situation for tomorrow's match: Do you play Taylor and risk another re-injury or rest him for the upcoming test series?

Black Caps fans seem to be split on the issue, with many voicing their opinions on Radio Sport this morning.

"One test win against England trumps five pajama [ODI] wins, hands down," said one caller.

"It's plain and simple! If he's not 100% he sits out, opportunity knocks for someone else," argued another.

Others took to social media: "If he can play, he should play! There is 12 days to rest between for the first test."

Ultimately, the decision could come down to Taylor himself, as pointed out by one Radio Sport caller: "You could rest Taylor for the ODI but he could still injure it first day of the test and you'd be stuffed for five days. Just let him make the call."

Regardless of whether Taylor plays on Saturday, all Black Caps fans will be thankful for Taylor's monumental knock that kept the series alive in the first place.