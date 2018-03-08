B-J Watling, Kane Williamson and New Zealand's frontline pace bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee or Neil Wagner will not feature in the pink and red ball cricket warm-up matches against England in Hamilton next week.

However, a number of test players will appear in the March 14-15 (pink ball) and 16-17 (red ball) games, despite the fixtures working concurrently with the eighth round of the Plunket Shield.

Tom Latham and Martin Guptill captain the two sides.

Two tests between New Zealand and England follow, starting with the day-nighter in Auckland from March 22 and then the day match in Christchurch from March 30.

Williamson gets a deserved rest from the warm-ups, but pace bowlers Boult, Southee and Wagner are expected to convene for a camp at Mt Maunganui in the lead-up. They might test their services under lights at Bay Oval.

Neither Matt Henry nor Lockie Ferguson are named for the England matches either, suggesting they could also be camp-bound.

Watling, who has not played for New Zealand this summer, is expected to join them.

His last test came almost a year ago against South Africa in Hamilton. Tom Blundell took the gloves when Watling was injured during the West Indies series.

Blundell is part of the pink ball XI.

Watling is listed as wicketkeeper for Northern Districts against Canterbury in the first-class match starting today at Whangarei. Another ND match, against Otago at Whangarei, will coincide with the warm-ups against England.

Ross Taylor has chosen to only play in the red ball fixture at Hamilton rather than getting further experience against the pink ball.

"We've selected a strong group of fringe players around our current test group," selector Gavin Larsen said in a press release.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for them to challenge themselves against a good international side.



"In the midst of our Plunket Shield season this has been a difficult process, but the Major Associations have been understanding and we've appreciated their support."