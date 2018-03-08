A century to stalwart Suzie Bates guided the White Ferns to an eight-wicket second-ODI thumping of the West Indies yesterday.

Set a straightforward target of 195 for victory, the Kiwis blitzed their opponents in Lincoln, reaching 175-0 before the 30-over mark.

Sophie Devine fell for an impressive 80, caught off an Afy Fletcher delivery, but opening partner Bates cruised to her ton, scoring 101.

It was the 30-year-old Bates' ninth ODI century in 109 matches.

Advertisement

The Ferns wrapped up the game in the 31st over.

Earlier, Kiwi spinner Leigh Kasperek's four-wicket haul helped New Zealand bowl out the West Indies for just 194 in the 49th over.

Medium pacer Lea Tahuhu finished with figures of 3-42.

New Zealand are now 2-0 up in the five-ODI series.

- NZN