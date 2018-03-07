Thirty-one cricket fans have been ejected from the ODI clash between New Zealand and England at Dunedin's University Oval.

The high-octane one-dayer has clearly been too exciting for some members of the crowd, with reports that in addition to the ejections, three people have been arrested after being trespassed.

A police spokeswoman told Stuff that the evictions were for "intoxication and disorderly behaviour", while the arrests came as a result of punters not leaving the ground.

The spokeswoman said that, as a whole, the crowd was good, but "there were some who have got out of hand".

The game came down to a thrilling conclusion, with Ross Taylor's highest one-day innings of 181 helping the Black Caps chase down 336 and claim a famous victory.