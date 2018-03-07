DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root made centuries and shared a 190-run second-wicket partnership to lift England to 335-9 as it batted first after losing the toss Wednesday in the fourth one-day international against New Zealand.

Bairstow made 138 from 106 balls with 14 fours and seven sixes and Root a more studied 102 from 110 in a record partnership for the second wicket for England against New Zealand.

England was also on target for a record score when the two were together at 267-1 in the 38th over. But Bairstow's dismissal by the part-time medium-pacer Colin Munro, from whom he had just previously hit a six over the gabled grandstand at the University Oval, precipitated a collapse which saw England lose 6-19 in 6.1 overs.

Root batted on, powerless as a series of partners departed, to reach his 11th ODI century from 99 balls before being dismissed in the 48th over, at which stage England had lost 7-28.

England stumbled to 305-8 before Root was out and had seemed to have given up some of advantage but a late, unbeaten 22 by Tom Curran, who hit four fours from the last over bowled by Tim Southee, put the tourists back on top.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi led New Zealand's comeback from what had seemed an impossible position, taking 4-58, including the wickets of Jason Roy (42), Jos Buttler (0) and then, in quick succession, Ben Stokes (1) and Moeen Ali (3).

The tone for the England innings had been set by a superb opening partnership of 77 in 10.2 overs between Roy and Bairstow and after Kane Williamson, captaining New Zealand for the 100th time, made a blunder and sent England in to bat.

England leads the five-match series 2-1 with the final game scheduled for Friday in Christchurch ahead of a two-test series later in March.