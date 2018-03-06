DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Wednesday in the fourth one-day cricket international against England at the University Oval.

England leads the five-match series 2-1.

Ross Taylor returns to the New Zealand team in place of Mark Chapman after missing the third match at Wellington with a leg injury. England named the same team that won the third ODI on Saturday by four runs.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood.

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.