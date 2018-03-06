Live coverage of the fourth ODI between the Black Caps and England in Dunedin.

The visitors take a 2-1 lead in the penultimate game and can claim the series win with a victory today.

After winning nine straight ODIs, the Black Caps are looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats. Ross Taylor, who scored a century in the opening game win in Hamilton is set to return after missing Saturday's loss in Wellington.

Chapman or Nicholls will presumably rest with Taylor's return from injury.

He suffered a thigh problem in the second ODI, which ruled him out of the following game.

"I should be fine," he said after an indoor training session at the Edgar Centre.

"I've had massages on it, acupuncture, stretching and swimming. I got hit during the game in Hamilton, then hit on the same spot in training twice.

"The leg was saying it had had enough then [David] Willey got me [at Mt Maunganui] and when I ran a two a couple of balls later I probably turned like the Titanic and got run out."

Taylor said they had to take a more measured approach at University Oval in a potential series decider.

"It's no use going out there helter-skelter, then falling for spit and playing catch up the whole time. All the players know their roles, hopefully I can take it deep and then the power players do their job at the end."

He reflected on how eye surgery in late 2016 had brought a renaissance. Before that, he had 5826 ODI runs at an average of 43.15 and strike rate of 82. He has scored 1260 ODI runs since, at an average of 57.27 and strike rate of 83.

"It's been a gradual thing, but it's nice to see ball swing and not to fear it during day-night games. It's not a great place to be when playing cricket if you don't want the ball to come to you in the field.

"In hindsight it would've been great to have the operation two to three years earlier. It has made a difference, but being older and wiser played a part as well."