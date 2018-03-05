New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is expected to return from injury for tomorrow's must-win fourth one-day international against England in Dunedin.

Taylor scored 113 to lead the Black Caps to a three-wicket win in the opening game in Hamilton.

However he suffered a thigh issue in the second ODI loss, which ruled him out of the following game, also won by England.

Taylor, who passed 7000 ODI runs in the series opener, was positive of a return.

Advertisement

"Should be fine for tomorrow. It's nice to be ready to play," he said after a training session.

"I've had massages on it, acupuncture, stretching and swimming. I got hit during the game in Hamilton, then hit on the same spot in training twice.

"The leg was saying it had had enough then [David] Willey got me and a couple of balls later when I ran a two [at Mt Maunganui] I probably turned like the Titanic and got run out."

Taylor said they had to take a more measured approach at University Oval in what is potentially a series decider.

"It's no use going out there helter-skelter, then falling for spit and playing catch up the whole time. All the players know their roles, hopefully I can take it deep and then the power players do their job at the end."

He reflected on how eye surgery in late 2016 had brought a renaissance.

"It's been a gradual thing, but it's nice to see ball swing and not to fear it during day-night games. It's not a great place to be when playing cricket if you don't want the ball to come to you in the field.

"In hindsight it would've been great to have the operation two to three years earlier. It has made a difference, but being older and wiser played a part as well."