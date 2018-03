DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Australia beat South Africa by 118 runs in the first test at Kingsmead on Monday.

Australia 351 (Mitchell Marsh 96, Steve Smith 56, David Warner 51; Keshav Maharaj 5-123) and 227 (Cameron Bancroft 53; Maharaj 4-102) beat South Africa 162 (AB de Villiers 71, Mitchell Starc 5-34) and 298 (Aiden Markram 143, Quinton de Kock 83; Mitchell Starc 4-75) by 118 runs.