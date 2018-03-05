It was a busy Saturday of cricket for the Huntley School teams who hosted several visitors, including the Hunterville side at Year 7-8 level.

Huntley Red had a big 176 run over St George's Blue, having won the toss and gone in to lay down the gauntlet with 227-7.

Henry Blackley batted positively for an unbeaten 62, while Mathew Hocquard was impressive with a top score of 67.

Harry McVerry made a quickfire 32 while Monty Sherriff wagged the tail with 19.

On-target bowling had St George out for 51 for the big win.

Huntley Black took on the Combined Intermediate squad and were also comfortable winners by 56 runs.

Batting first on the school pavilion pitch, Huntley Black took their time against a strong bowling attack to reach 123-4 in their allotted overs.

Orlando Ratima top scored with 32 not out, assisted with solid scores of 17 by both Rory Trotter and William Carpenter.

Out in the field the team worked well and bowled Combined out for 67, of which batsmen Conner Rees scored 32 of the runs but had little support.

Tim O'Leary was the pick of the bowlers taking 3-7 from three overs.

The big match was going to be Huntley Gold vs Hunterville in the Year 7-8 game, and so it proved with Huntley getting home by just one wicket with an over to spare.

Hunterville won the toss and batted, scoring a competitive 161, with Cam Robb making 25, while Huntley's Ian Morton picked up 3-8 from his four overs, including a double wicket maiden.

Huntley lost wickets under pressure but got home on an unbeaten 76 by Thomas Williams, who hit the ball to all corners.

Murphy Johnson (19) and Fraser Caseley (15) hung around at the other end to assist Williams in reaching the target.

Hunterville's best was Jack Delaney, who took 4-14 from his four overs, also claiming a double wicket maiden.

To get more cricket, the Huntley White and Huntley Colts Red teams mixed together to create two XI's and play a 25-over match on the Huntley Green.

Red picked up an impressive 47 run win, after they lost the toss and were sent into bat, scoring 136-4.

Building partnerships, Red saw good innings from Iziaah Woodmass (33), Josh Edwards (16 not out), and Blair Simpson (23).

Huntley Mixed White came out to bat with a positive attitude but were eventually bowled out for 89.

Zac Burne demonstrated patience to hold his wicket while scoring 24.

Red's Archie Davidson bagged 2-5 off three overs and Falcon Proffit took a stunning one handed catch to keep everyone on their toes.