Australia spent the whole day batting and squashing South African hopes on the third day of the first cricket test in Durban.

Cameron Bancroft was able to answer his critics with his second test fifty, belting 10 boundaries on his way to 53 before being dismissed via a tidy stumping by Quinton de Kock.

Steve Smith (38) was stopped in his tracks before making a serious impact after David Warner was sent packing on 28 after kicking off the day in typical explosive fashion.

The day was pulled due to bad light midway through the final session with Australia at 9/213 - a dominant 402-run lead.

Here were the major talking points from the day's play.

DISBELIEF AT WILD DRS BLUNDER

Steve Smith looked all but out in the middle session as Keshav Maharaj slapped him on the pads in front of the pegs, but the umpire wasn't having any of it and gave him not-out.

South African skipper Faf Du Plessis immediately went upstairs to review but was handed a shocker from the third umpire as ball tracking technology revealed the ball to have pitched a fraction outside the line and stayed with the umpire's call.

The issue was with which pad the ball hit first. DRS deemed it to be the Aussie skipper's back pad, but the general consensus off the field was for the ball hitting his front leg.

"How is that not out?" Brendon Julian said in commentary as West Indies great Michael Holding claimed he had better vision than Hawkeye.

Images of the ball hitting Smith’s front pad, his back pad, as well as the angle that DRS reviewed. You decide which pad it went for... pic.twitter.com/aqEl5k6gyZ — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) March 3, 2018

DRS reconfirms the umpires mistake. That’s out. Can’t believe it wasn’t given. Than DRS had to back his call. So didn’t work — Darren Parkin (@Darren_Parkin) March 3, 2018

Can a computer system lose confidence? DRS has been off the boil for a while now. #SAvAUS — Adam White (@White_Adam) March 3, 2018

The Aussie skipper brought up his 10,000th international run shortly after, but his run of luck soon came to a halt.

Skipper Faf du Plessis brought part-timer Dean Elgar into the attack, who immediately sent the Aussie captain on his way after a shorter delivery caught Smith off-balance and hit him on the pads.

The home side went up in appeal and were granted the wicket as Kumar Dharmasena's finger went up. Unconvinced, Smith went to the DRS.

Ball tracking technology revealed the ball to be hitting bang on its target and forced a furious Smith back to the sheds with 38.

'HORRIBLE' KHAWAJA BRAIN FADE

Usman Khawaja's credentials against spin bowling are going from bad to worse. The 31-year-old batsman — who is under pressure for poor his ability to play slow bowling — couldn't have picked a worse way to depart the second innings after arriving at No. 3.

He worked the ball around to six runs before choosing to reverse-sweep the in-form Keshav Maharaj.

His swing was horribly mistimed and saw him bump the ball into the air off his glove. The umpire initially gave the call not-out, prompting a review from Faf du-Plessis. Cameras revealed the 31-year-old's fate as he stormed off the pitch, much to the displeasure of former Aussie stars Allan Border and Brendon Julian.

"That was a horrible shot, a reverse sweep?" Julian said, surprised.

"That's a white ball shot for me," Border replied.

Garbage shot from Khawaja. Similar decision from umpire. DRS comes to the rescue. — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) March 3, 2018

'ARROGANT' DE KOCK SLAMMED

South African keeper Quinton de Kock was slammed by Aussie test great Gavin Robertson for an "arrogant" shot selection which cost him his wicket against spinner Nathan Lyon.

The Aussie tweaker collected the key wickets of opener Dean Elgar and first drop Hashim Amla, but de Kock failed to show the so-called GOAT the respect his recent form demanded when he was dismissed for 20 during South Africa's lower-order collapse.

De Kock tried to lazily rock onto his back foot and drive Lyon out to cover, but the ball spun past his outside edge and crashed into the off stump.

Robertson said de Kock's poor display was a standout moment in South Africa's miserable first innings.

"I watched some of their shots. The de Kock shot was ridiculous," Robertson told Fox Sports News on Saturday before day three.

"Laying back and trying to lace the ball through cover off Nathan Lyon. I just thought it was a shot that showed a little bit of arrogance. I think they thought that they would come in and dominate on their home ground and they obviously haven't.

"We've really taken it to them."

He said the Aussie bowling attack still looks every bit the most-well-rounded attack Australia has enjoyed in recent memory.

"Our bowling attack is brilliant and he (Lyon) is the difference."