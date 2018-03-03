DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at tea on Day 3 of the first test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead:
Cameron Bancroft st de Kock b Maharaj 53
David Warner c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 28
Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Maharaj 6
Steve Smith lbw b Elgar 38
Shaun Marsh c de Villiers b Morkel 33
Mitchell Marsh c Amla b Rabada 6
Tim Paine c de Villiers b Maharaj 14
Pat Cummins not out 17
Mitchell Starc c Elgar b Morkel 7
Nathan Lyon c Amla b Morkel 2
Josh Hazlewood not out 4
Extras: (5lb) 5
TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 213
Overs: 71.4
Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-71, 3-108, 4-146, 5-156, 6-175, 7-185, 8-203, 9-209.
Bowling: Morne Morkel 13.4-4-42-3, Vernon Philander 14-4-35-0, Keshav Maharaj 28-4-93-3, Kagiso Rabada 13-5-28-2, Dean Elgar 3-1-10-1.
Toss: won by Australia.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.