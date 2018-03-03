DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at tea on Day 3 of the first test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead:

Cameron Bancroft st de Kock b Maharaj 53

David Warner c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 28

Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Maharaj 6

Steve Smith lbw b Elgar 38

Shaun Marsh c de Villiers b Morkel 33

Mitchell Marsh c Amla b Rabada 6

Tim Paine c de Villiers b Maharaj 14

Pat Cummins not out 17

Mitchell Starc c Elgar b Morkel 7

Nathan Lyon c Amla b Morkel 2

Josh Hazlewood not out 4

Extras: (5lb) 5

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 213

Overs: 71.4

Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-71, 3-108, 4-146, 5-156, 6-175, 7-185, 8-203, 9-209.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 13.4-4-42-3, Vernon Philander 14-4-35-0, Keshav Maharaj 28-4-93-3, Kagiso Rabada 13-5-28-2, Dean Elgar 3-1-10-1.

Toss: won by Australia.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.