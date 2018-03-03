He's not going anywhere yet, but Black Caps coach Mike Hesson has admitted New Zealand Cricket will need to reassess their coaching setup in the near future.

Hesson is contracted through to the 2019 ODI World Cup, and has guided the Black Caps to impressive results since taking over in 2012.

However, the contrasting styles required for each format and the increasing year-round workload has led to calls for the Black Caps to appoint a specialist Twenty20 coach.

Stephen Fleming has put his hand up to be involved in the national Twenty20 setup, with the former New Zealand captain having an impressive resume thanks to his stints with the Chennai Super Kings and Melbourne Stars.

Hesson believes the likes of Fleming and Daniel Vettori, who coach in the Indian Premier League, could come in handy as specialist coaches to assist in the shortest format of the game.

"I think it's exciting for New Zealand cricket that someone like Stephen Fleming [is] keen and willing to offer his services. To say that we've got Dan [Vettori] and Stephen who've obviously done a lot of work overseas and got a lot of experience in T20s is something that would be great to have involved at some level," Hesson told Newstalk ZB's Mark Watson.

"I think whatever is best for New Zealand cricket I am certainly very supportive of and we're always keen to bring in different people with different times to add value so I wouldn't see this as being any different."

Hesson grants the workload is tough for coaches who reign over all three formats, but believes there needs to be more analysis before diversifying the coaching roles.

"Workload is an issue for all international coaches. The actual practical side of doing it outside of the World Cup is probably the challenge that New Zealand cricket have got to look at," said Hesson. "The amount of time you actually have leading into the series is often limited. Where you place that priority is always a challenge.

"Generally when you go on a tour, you play tests, T20s, one-dayers. Generally there's a one-day gap between when you finish the one-day series and the T20s start. The idea of flying over a new coach to be there for four days - the practical side of that needs to be worked through."

Perhaps more pressing than the practical issue is the fact Hesson is reluctant to cede complete control just yet.

"Our T20 form, bar the last three or four games, has been exceptional the last three or four years.

"But if we're going to have more games cropping up in the next few years then it's certainly something we need to look at."