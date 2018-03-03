The mother of Aussie cricketer Nathan Lyon's two children has opened up about the devastating impact of their split in a new blog.

Mel Waring found herself in the spotlight late last year when it was revealed the off-spinner had left her after finding new love with Perth-based Emma McCarthy.

Photos of McCarthy and Lyon kissing in a car before the start of the third Ashes Test in Perth surfaced and the breakdown of the long-term relationship reportedly left Waring "devastated".

Lyon and Waring have two young daughters — aged three and four — and had been together for nearly a decade when they broke up.

Nathan Lyon with his daughter Harper. Photo / Getty

Waring, talking about her break-up in a blog called Life of Lyons, confirmed the public nature of her separation was "humiliating" and said she was choosing to write about her experiences as a way of getting her emotions out.

"I'm choosing to share my journey because in my own mind I need an outlet for my grief, strength and confusion," Waring wrote.

"I no longer feel like I need to or should be silenced in something that has been so public, hurtful and downright humiliating for me. I deserve to have a voice."

Waring painted a picture of a happy family travelling the world to share in Lyon's journey as an international cricketer in what she described as a "crazy" life. But his leaving to pursue a relationship with another woman after nine years together rocked her in a way she never anticipated.

"If anyone had asked me about my life at the start of last year, my answer would have been pretty simple. I was a 29-year-old woman, with two incredible little girls and an incredible partner who I endlessly loved and adored for nine years," Waring wrote.

"For the past seven of those years, we have travel (sic) around the world. I have supported him and his dream of playing professional cricket for his country, raising our two gorgeous children, at home, in hotel rooms and on tour. Trying to making the most of our crazy, incredible life as a family unit of four."

Nathan Lyon during the Ashes Series. Photo / Getty

"A year ago, my life was perfect, except as I was about to find out, it wasn't."

"In December of 2017 my world came falling down around me. Life as I knew it was over and my soulmate was gone, leaving me and our girls (aged three and four) to pick up the broken pieces and try to find a way to move forward alone."

"Overnight I became a single mum to two children, overnight my world was rocked to its core and it changed forever."

Waring acknowledged the challenge that awaits in raising her daughters without Lyon by her side and was hopeful she'd find solace in writing about the "emotional demons I can't speak about in person". She also said the purpose of her blog is not to heap blame on Lyon or McCarthy, but she added: "Karma will take care of that".

"My story isn't to shame the person or people involved, it's not a blog of hate or spite on them for the choices they made (karma will take care of that)," Waring wrote.

Nathan Lyon with ex-partner Mel Waring and daughters Milla (L) and Harper. Photo / Getty

"This is about me and my personal journey, my truth. What I believe was and is my life, then and now. How I tackle being a single mother to my two incredible children."

Last year Waring said she was being "f***ed around" by the crushing development but was determined to do whatever was in the best interests of her children.

When news of Lyon's new relationship broke in December, McCarthy was listed as a sales executive on a Perth-based real estate agency website.

Her profile on the Caporn Young Estate Agents site claimed she had been an employee for more than six years and in 2014 was honoured with the "Grand Master of Sales".