WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl Saturday in the third one-day international against England at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Captain Kane Williamson returned to the New Zealand lineup after missing the second match of the series with a hamstring strain. But veteran batsman Ross Taylor has been forced out, also with a leg injury, allowing Mark Chapman to remain in the lineup in his second ODI.

England made one change, naming fast bowler Mark Wood in place of David Willey.

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first match by three wickets and England won the second by six wickets.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Mark Chapman, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood.

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.