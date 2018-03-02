There's no shortage of things to do in Auckland this weekend, and so far the weather looks to be playing the game.

Those spending their Saturday at one of the many events on in the city can take advantage of the warm weather.

Metservice meteorologist April Clark said while the upper North Island and parts of the South Island can expect some rain this weekend, the rest of the country will be mainly fine and warm, if a little humid.

The forecast bodes well for anyone heading along to the giant waterfront party at the Viaduct Harbour, which has been transformed to host the Volvo Ocean Race's New Zealand stopover.

Advertisement

Festivities began at the Ocean Race village a week ago and will continue until the fleet leaves for Brazil on March 18.

But that's not the only thing on - the Vodafone Derby Day at Ellerslie kicked off at 10.30 this morning and is expected to run until 8.30pm.

People making their way to Bruno Mars' concert at Auckland's Spark Arena tonight should also be in for a great night, with warm temperatures and low winds forecast.

It's also a good weekend for people to head along to the Auckland Lantern Festival, which will be full of live entertainment, nearly 100 food and craft stalls, and martial arts demonstrations.

Down in the capital it's a beautiful summer's day, something cricket fans will be rejoicing over.

The Black Caps v England match starts at 2pm at Westpac Stadium.

Clark said the weather all weekend should be fine with light winds, which were "really great conditions" for the game.

Parts of the South Island may not be quite so lucky weather-wise, with a heavy rain warning out for southern Westland and a heavy rain watch for southern Fiordland.

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch out for Southland, Clutha, Dunedin, Fiordland, and parts of Otago, and if that strikes residents could see between 25mm and 40mm of rain.

Coastal parts of the South Island below Timaru experienced some sea fog this morning and may do so tomorrow as well, as a mass of humid air sits over the country.

Rainy weather should hopefully clear for affected areas tomorrow, though there may still be some scattered showers.

Highs

Auckland: 25 today, 26 tomorrow

Tauranga: 24 today, 25 tomorrow

Wellington: 24 today, 23 tomorrow

Christchurch: 24 today, 27 tomorrow

Dunedin: 23 today, 24 tomorrow