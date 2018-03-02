The third ODl of the five-match series between the Blackcaps and England will get underway at 2pm today at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

Both sides have claimed victory in the first two matches, resulting in the remaining three matches becoming the best-of-three.

England have lost their last four ODI's at the Cake Tin - the most recent against Sri Lanka at the 2015 World Cup.

England mounted a respectable total of 309 for six wickets. Sri Lanka then proceeded to win the game by nine wickets in the 48th over.

The Blackcaps also had a go at England in Wellington during the World Cup, with opening bowler Tim Southee recording his best ever ODI figures at the ground.

Colin de Grandhomme dives to catch out England batsman Joe Root Photo / Getty Images

Southee recorded seven wickets for 33 runs in that game and was key to restricting England to 123 runs total.

Brendon McCullum then took to the crease and smashed England around the park for 77 runs in just 25 balls.

Heading into Wednesday's match, New Zealand held a four match ODI winning streak before they lost by six wickets to England at Mount Maunganui.

England's record is a bit more topsy-turvy having come off an ODI series win over Australia and losing to New Zealand in the first ODI match.

Despite their horror run at Wellington, England go into today's match holding onto the best odds to win today's game.

Martin Guptill cuts a ball to the boundary and is watched on by Jos Buttler. Photo / Getty images

The TAB has the visitors at $1.62 favourites - the smallest the odds have been all series - with the Blackcaps at $2.20 to win.

Weather conditions at Westpac Stadium for today's match will be fine, or becoming fine with light winds and a high of 24 degrees.

Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson is expected to return to the side after missing Wednesday's match with a hamstring injury.

However, batsman Ross Taylor will miss the third ODI after he suffered a quad strain in Mount Maunganui.

The two sides last met at Westpac Stadium last month in a Twenty20 match which New Zealand won.

