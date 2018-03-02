DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at stumps on Day 2 of the first test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead:

Cameron Bancroft c de Kock b Philander 5

David Warner c de Villiers b Philander 51

Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Rabada 14

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Steve Smith c de Villiers b Maharaj 56

Shaun Marsh c de Villiers b Maharaj 40

Mitchell Marsh c Morkel b Philander 96

Tim Paine c de Kock b Rabada 25

Pat Cummins b Maharaj 3

Mitchell Starc b Maharaj 35

Nathan Lyon c de Bruyn b Maharaj 12

Josh Hazlewood not out 2

Extras: (4b, 8lb) 12

TOTAL: (all out) 351

Overs: 110.4

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-39, 3-95, 4-151, 5-177, 6-237, 7-251, 8-300, 9-341, 10-351.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 22-3-75-0, Vernon Philander 27-12-59-3, Keshav Maharaj 33.4-5-123-5, Kagiso Rabada 25-7-74-2, Aiden Markram 1-0-2-0, Theunis de Bruyn 2-0-6-0.

Dean Elgar c and b Lyon 7

Aiden Markram c Bancroft b Cummins 32

Hashim Amla c Bancroft b Lyon 0

AB de Villiers not out 71

Faf du Plessis c Paine b Starc 15

Theunis de Bruyn c Paine b Starc 6

Quinton de Kock b Lyon 20

Vernon Philander c Paine b Starc 8

Keshav Maharaj b Hazelwood 0

Kagiso Rabada lbw b Starc 3

Morne Morkel b Starc 0

Extras: 0

TOTAL: (all out) 162

Overs: 51.4

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-27, 3-55, 4-92, 5-108, 6-150, 7-158, 8-159, 9-162, 10-162.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10.4-3-34-5, Josh Hazlewood 13-5-31-1, Nathan Lyon 16-3-50-3, Pat Cummins 12-2-47-1.

Toss: won by Australia.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.