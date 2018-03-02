DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at stumps on Day 2 of the first test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead:
Cameron Bancroft c de Kock b Philander 5
David Warner c de Villiers b Philander 51
Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Rabada 14
Steve Smith c de Villiers b Maharaj 56
Shaun Marsh c de Villiers b Maharaj 40
Mitchell Marsh c Morkel b Philander 96
Tim Paine c de Kock b Rabada 25
Pat Cummins b Maharaj 3
Mitchell Starc b Maharaj 35
Nathan Lyon c de Bruyn b Maharaj 12
Josh Hazlewood not out 2
Extras: (4b, 8lb) 12
TOTAL: (all out) 351
Overs: 110.4
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-39, 3-95, 4-151, 5-177, 6-237, 7-251, 8-300, 9-341, 10-351.
Bowling: Morne Morkel 22-3-75-0, Vernon Philander 27-12-59-3, Keshav Maharaj 33.4-5-123-5, Kagiso Rabada 25-7-74-2, Aiden Markram 1-0-2-0, Theunis de Bruyn 2-0-6-0.
Dean Elgar c and b Lyon 7
Aiden Markram c Bancroft b Cummins 32
Hashim Amla c Bancroft b Lyon 0
AB de Villiers not out 71
Faf du Plessis c Paine b Starc 15
Theunis de Bruyn c Paine b Starc 6
Quinton de Kock b Lyon 20
Vernon Philander c Paine b Starc 8
Keshav Maharaj b Hazelwood 0
Kagiso Rabada lbw b Starc 3
Morne Morkel b Starc 0
Extras: 0
TOTAL: (all out) 162
Overs: 51.4
Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-27, 3-55, 4-92, 5-108, 6-150, 7-158, 8-159, 9-162, 10-162.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10.4-3-34-5, Josh Hazlewood 13-5-31-1, Nathan Lyon 16-3-50-3, Pat Cummins 12-2-47-1.
Toss: won by Australia.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.