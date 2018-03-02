For the first time in more than 100 years of Plunket Shield competition, there have been two hat-tricks in one day.

New Zealand Cricket official statistician Francis Payne confirmed on NZC's website that it is the first time since the Plunket Shield was first contested in 1906/07 that the feat has occurred twice in one day.

Wellington's Logan van Beek claimed the first hat-trick in the fast-moving game at Hagley Oval, against his former side in Christchurch. He bowled Chad Bowes and enticed an edge from Michael Pollard at the end of the fourth over. He then claimed Ken McClure, caught by Michael Bracewell, as his hat-trick victim with the first ball of his sixth over.

Van Beek took five for 33 as the Firebirds rolled Canterbury for 53 in their second innings and knocked off the runs to win by 10 wickets.

At Auckland's Eden Park Outer Oval, Matt McEwan also took a hat-trick split across two overs.

In the first hat-trick taken at either of Eden Park's grounds, he had Dean Brownlie caught behind with the final ball of his eighth over and then removed BJ Watling and Daryl Mitchell with the first two balls of his ninth over. All three were caught.

Van Beek's was the 40th and McEwan's the 41st hat-trick in New Zealand's first-class history.

Central Stags' Blair Tickner also claimed a first-class hat-trick this season, against the Wellington Firebirds at Saxton Oval in Nelson. It is only the second instance of three Plunket Shield hat-tricks in one summer.