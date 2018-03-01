Aussie cult hero Nathan Lyon was the victim of an all-time commentary stitch-up in the first session of the First Test in Durban.

With opener David Warner and captain Steve Smith re-building Australia's innings, Lyon was sitting with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the Aussie pavilion watching the action.

Lyon was spotted by the SuperSport broadcast pulling out some binoculars to catch a better glimpse, news.com.au reports.

That's when SuperSport's cheeky commentary team threw him under a bus.

As Lyon watched on through his optical accessory the live TV broadcast showed live pictures of a section of young women watching the action from the picturesque hills around the venue.

"Kepler, I'm presuming he's looking at the pitch," commentator Mike Haysman said with his tongue planted firmly in cheek.

"Kepler, he's watching the pitch?"

South African great Kepler Wessels responded with a giggle: "I'm sure he is. He's concentrating on his craft. His skill set".

The Aussies clearly had the broadcast on in their balcony seats with Lyon, Starc and Cummins all falling about the place in a laughing fit after watching the Aussie spinner get ambushed.

😂 ...proper stitch up for Gaz by the producers there!!! #RSAvAUS — Trent Copeland (@copes9) March 1, 2018

South Africa kept Australia's big three of Steve Smith, David Warner and Shaun Marsh in check on the opening day of the four-test series.

Australia was 225-5 at stumps at Kingsmead in Durban after Smith and Warner made half-centuries and Marsh 40. None of them went on to big scores, though, giving South Africa reason to be positive.

"We're probably two (wickets) down too many," Warner said.

Mitchell Marsh was 32 not out and Tim Paine 21 not out at stumps after bad light stopped play, improving Australia's position from 177-5.

Smith made 56, his fifth straight score of 50 or more in test cricket, but his fall to spinner Keshav Maharaj before tea was the biggest moment of the day.