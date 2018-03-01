Question marks still hover tonight over whether New Zealand will have one, or both, or neither of their best batsmen for the pivotal third ODI against England in Wellington on Saturday.

Both are nursing injuries. In Williamson's case a hamstring strain sidelined him from the second match of the five-game rubber in Mt Maunganui on Wednesday night's six-wicket loss.

Taylor damaged a quad muscle diving to regain his crease during the match. He didn't make it, run out by smart work from fielder David Willey, and wasn't sighted in the field during England's win.

In Taylor's case, a precautionary scan showed no serious damage. However he will be required to undergo more assessment at the New Zealand training session in Wellington tomorrow. It is not clear whether he will be ready to return to action on Saturday.

Williamson faces more assessment tomorrow and, as with Taylor, his availability for Saturday is yet to be determined.

Should both players be ruled out it will be a serious examination of New Zealand's one-day batting depth.

Lefthander Mark Chapman was given his debut in place of Williamson at the Mount, but he lasted just six balls before skying a catch to square leg.

Veteran Neil Broom has been a favourite stand-in option for selectors Gavin Larsen and Mike Hesson for the last year. But he looked off the pace earlier this summer in two innings of six against the West Indies in Christchurch.

Backup opener George Worker has been in impressive form this season, and took his limited chances at the start of the international season with two half centuries in three innings against the West Indies when Martin Guptill was injured. While there's no vacancy at the top, he could be an option at No 3.