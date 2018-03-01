Five months away from international cricket caught up with England allrounder Ben Stokes following his influential display in the second one-day international against New Zealand.

Stokes was named man of the match at Mt Maunganui, after his 2-42 at the bowling crease, two run-outs in the field and a composed 63 not out.

The 26-year-old missed the Ashes, the ODI series against Australia and the Twenty20 tri-series after being stood down following his arrest outside a Bristol nightclub in September, and the subsequent charge of affray.

A standing ovation from teammates as he walked from the field had an obvious impact.

Advertisement

"I was quite emotional walking off there at the end," he said after hitting seven fours and a six in a 74-ball knock.

"There was relief, happiness — and obviously it's been a long time. It was very satisfying for me.

"Even walking on the field the first time and [then] walking off tonight made me understand how much of a privilege it is to represent your country."

Stokes was made available after he pleaded not guilty at Bristol Magistrates Court last month.

He immediately joined England on tour in his native New Zealand, a return of sorts after a brief mid-summer stint with Canterbury during the domestic one-day competition.

I was quite emotional walking off there at the end. There was relief, happiness — and it's been a long time. SHARE THIS QUOTE:

Stokes revealed how it felt watching his teammates perform without him.

"It was obviously frustrating to watch the Ashes," he said. "I went through all the emotions as I would have done playing, but there's not a lot I can change about that now.

"When that opportunity came back round to represent England again I wasn't prepared to let anybody down.

"All the training and hard work that went into that time spent at home paid off."

Stokes hopes to be a consistent force once again for England, with three ODIs and two tests still to come against New Zealand.

"I hope now this is a stepping stone on the road to trying to keep on helping England win games," he said.

"We've got a massive summer ahead and the World Cup coming up after that as well, so I hope this is just the start of it."

- NZN