The Huntley School XI hung onto the Mather Wilson Challenge Cup with a five wicket win over Scots College in their traditional fixture, played in Wellington last week

Due to the remains of Cyclone Gita in the city, the match was reduced to 45 overs and played out in challenging weather conditions.

Winning the toss and putting Scots into bat bore early fruit as Matty Hocquard and Henry Blackley immediately put them under pressure.

Monty Sherriff ensured the pressure was not relinquished when he took the ball and Scots were 30-3 at drinks.

A sharp catch by Blackley and a direct hit run out from Angus Pearce highlighted a strong fielding display, and before long Huntley were in a commanding position with Scots reeling at 76-9.

However, a wag of the tailenders, assisted by a dropped catch and a bail that would not dislodge despite the ball hitting the stump, allowed the home side to set a target of 116.

Huntley still had to bat on the same pitch, as the wind in Wellington assisted the bowlers in swinging the ball both ways, as the visitors lost two wickets without scoring a run in the first over.

Sherriff and Matthew Florence did their best to steady the ship and get through to their 30's before Huntley lost the experienced Sherriff.

Florence dug in and built solid partnerships with Blackley and Harry McVerry to see the team home with an unbeaten 39.