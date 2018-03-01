A series of videos of a seven-year-old legspinner - claiming to be the next Shane Warne - has set social media ablaze, with the original King of Spin himself giving young Eli Mikal Khan the thumbs up.

Khan, from Balochistan in Pakistan, has uploaded a number of videos displaying his remarkable control and variety of deliveries - including the "wrong un", googly and flipper - and has received tens of thousands of views on Twitter alone.

Not afraid of some self-promotion, the youngster calls himself "the world's youngest and amazing cricketer" and "the only alternative" of Shane Warne".

Please watch my new video on YouTube

👇

https://t.co/8LQ9GUGlGF pic.twitter.com/dIg5ue4Hne — Eli Mikal Khan ⓝⓞⓞⓡⓩⓐⓘ (@EliMikal) February 15, 2018

Australian great Warne, who claimed over 1000 international wickets, praised the young leg break bowler's impressive efforts.

Advertisement

Dear Eli, your bowling looks fantastic, keep up the great work & thankyou for your kind words ! 👍 https://t.co/gosvIHHv9I — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Pakistan great Wasim Akram is trying to track down a young bowler after a video of the boy producing Akram-like left-arm swing went viral.

A one-minute video surfaced on Twitter on Thursday of the boy bowling at one stump against the brick wall. Akram, who took more than 1000 first-class wickets, was tagged in the tweet and is not searching for the boy.

"Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It's time we do something about it," he posted to his more than four million followers.

Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth https://t.co/ybzd5ASeTx — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 28, 2018

Akram was famous for his in-swinging yorker over a great that produced 414 test wickets and 502 victims in the ODI format.