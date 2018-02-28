Martin Guptill said the Black Caps plan to "take down" England cricketer Ben Stokes in Saturday's third ODI clash in Wellington.

England claimed victory over the Black Caps in last night's match, reaching 225-4 in 37.5 overs.

And at the heart of England's win was Stokes, who took two for 42 off eight overs with a major hand in two of New Zealand's four run outs, before finishing unbeaten on 63 off 74 balls.

Ben Stokes made an epic return in last night's ODI clash. Photo / Getty

But Guptill told Radio Sport Breakfast that the Black Caps would aim for a strong comeback with plans to "take down" England's man of the match.

"He's [Stokes] obviously a world class player and everyone knew that," Guptill said.

"We'll come back better off for the next game and make sure that we've got our plans to take him down."

"He hasn't played cricket in a while but he's come back in … he's one of their match winners and he proved that last night."

But in the absence of veteran batsman Ross Taylor and captain Kane Williamson, the Black Caps could face a mammoth task ahead.

"We just got to go out there and play the way that we usually play … you've just got to go out and do the things that you've been doing all summer and that's the best thing you can do for the team," said Guptill.

England batsman Joe Root hits out watched by Tom Latham during the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England. Photo / Getty

Admitting to a "lack of communication" during the Mount Maunganui game, Guptill said England's cruise to victory was "disappointing" and the Kiwis would need to shift their focus in time for Saturday.

"It was just one of those days were nothing really went our way, it was just a bad day at the office," he said.

"You've got to move on pretty quickly. There's obviously a reflection period after the game and then you have to move on."

"It's disappointing to lose like that so we've got to come back better off for the next game, reflect on what we did wrong, what we can do better, and make sure that we put that to play on Saturday."

"Once we get there it's all about the next game and what we can do better."