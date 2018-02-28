Another chance to crack double figures in a run of ODI internationals went sideways last night, but New Zealand have bigger things to worry about heading to the third match of their series against England.

They were comprehensively outplayed by a significantly improved England at Mount Maunganui last night.

The margin was six wickets. Had it been a tennis match, think 6-2 6-2.

England dismissed New Zealand for a below-par 223 and went past that with 12.1 overs to spare.

The suspicion is that England have the bit between their teeth.

Their fielding display was about their best in many years. Indeed former England spinner Graeme Swann called it the best he had seen from an England side.

New Zealand helped out generously, serving up four run outs, but the catching was top class too.

"We scrapped through to something we could bowl at but it's never easy when you hand the opposition four run outs," acting New Zealand captain Tim Southee said of his team's sub-standard batting effort last night.

"But the way England played they were too good."

The challenge for New Zealand is picking themselves up from a serious dunking at the Mount.

Captain Kane Williamson was missing with a hamstring niggle; senior batsman Ross Taylor is having a scan in Wellington today after damaging a quad muscle, trying unsuccessfully to regain his ground before being run out.

No Williamson and no Taylor is a prospect New Zealand won't fancy.

The fielding was a decisive factor last night. England's was top drawer, led by Jason Roy with two brilliant catches to remove Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls, and the run outs – two from the arm of man of the match Ben Stokes - didn't hurt their cause either.

Twice New Zealand have had five run outs in an ODI – against Sri Lanka at Sharjah in 1988 and against India in Napier in 1999 – and yesterday was the fifth occasion four have been found short of the crease.

England's fielding put the pressure on New Zealand, supporting their bowling effort expertly. New Zealand couldn't loosen the grip.

They have two days to get their plans in order for a match which will give a significant initiative to one side or the other on Saturday.

