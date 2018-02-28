Second game back for England and it was as if Ben Stokes hadn't been away.

His man of the match-winning display in last night's ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui was just the tonic the tourists' needed.

They were 1-0 down in the five-game rubber but produced a far sharper allround display last night.

And assertive allrounder Stokes was at the heart of it as England romped to a six-wicket win, chasing down New Zealand's inadequate 223 with 12.1 overs to spare.

Stokes took two for 42 off eight overs, had a major hand in two of New Zealand's calamitous four run outs, then finished unbeaten on 63 off 74 balls in England's 225 for four.

It was as if Stokes had never been away. He has a court date soon on a charge of affray out of a highly publicised late night incident in Bristol last year and missed England's tour of Australia.

But England have clearly welcomed him back and he has delivered at the second time of asking.

''There was relief, happiness and obviously it's been a long time,'' Stokes said last night.

''Hopefully now this is a stepping stone on the road to trying to keep on helping England win games.

''We've got a massive summer ahead and the World Cup coming up after that as well so hopefully this is just the start of it.''

England's Ben Stokes. Photo / Photosport.nz

The narrow three-wicket loss to New Zealand in Hamilton last Sunday was Christchurch-born Stokes' first match for England since facing the West Indies at Bristol on September 24.

Rustiness would be understandable, and there was limited value out of his short stint with Canterbury earlier in the season.

But he bowled with vim and aggression, fielded sharply as part of a much-improved team effort, and hit the ball hard and often in adding 88 with captain Eion Morgan, and an unbroken, rapid 51 with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to get the job done.

''It was very satisfying for me,'' Stokes added.

''I was quite emotional walking off there at the end. Even walking on the field the first time and walking off tonight made me understand how much a privilege it is to represent your country.

''We obviously set the tone really well with the ball and the big difference was the fielding. It was where we lost the first game.

''I didn't think we were far off with bat or ball. It was just a few fielding mistakes. They cost us, especially in a tight game.''

Stokes, who averages 35.93 in his 64 ODIs and has 57 wickets into the bargain, could have been run out before he'd scored last night when Colin de Grandhomme side-footed past the stumps in his follow-through.

It was a significant moment, as were the two dropped catches off Morgan, on 27 by wicketkeeper Tom Latham, one handed above his head, and 40, a sharp chance to Henry Nicholls at mid wicket.

But there's no question England have gained momentum from a comprehensive win. The onus is now back on New Zealand to lift their game at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Stokes said he had been working hard to be ready when his chance came to return to the England setup.

''When I got the nod I wanted to expect to be asked to participate fully rather than be eased back into the team,'' he said.

''I wouldn't expect anything less of myself and I don't think 'Morgy' (Morgan) would expect anything less of me either.''

As for Morgan, who produced a scintillating, if occasionally fortuitous, 62 off 63 balls, he was delighted with Stokes.

''Ben's a big character and a big one in our changing room. He lifts everybody in the side when h performs like he did today,'' Morgan said.

