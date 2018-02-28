An ecstatic Black Caps fan is $50,000 richer after snaring a one-handed catch off New Zealand-born Ben Stokes at tonight's one day international against England.

The spectator became the fourth winner of Tui's Catch a Million competition this summer, with the latest effort coming off a well hit hook shot.

Stokes made 63 not out in an emphatic win over the Kiwi side at Mt Maunganui.

Six of his runs came with rewards for the lucky punter, who took the skied ball cleanly in his right hand on the embankment, and celebrated his success as he was surrounded by mates.

It is the fourth time the promotional cash prize has been won this year.

A Dunedin builder snaffled a one-handed catch during the Black Caps v Pakistan ODI at the University Oval.

Craig Dougherty held on to a Martin Guptill six early in the match.

Mitchell Grimstone also won $50,000 off the bat of Ross Taylor.

Grimstone, a 20-year-old student, took his catch off the penultimate ball of New Zealand's Twenty20 Tri-series match against Australia at Eden Park.

The third was Rudi Bosman, who bagged $50,000 at Seddon Park in the Black Caps Twenty20 against England.

However, Bosman revealed the catch was a strategic team effort and he would split the $50,000 win with his friends.

"I being the tallest said I should wear it [Tui Catch a Million shirt] and then we'll just share the money, so I get a bit of it."

"It's not worth losing friends over."