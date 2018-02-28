MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — England won the toss and bowled Wednesday in the second one-day cricket international against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

Tim Southee captained New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson, who has a hamstring strain, and former Hong Kong representative Mark Chapman will make his ODI debut after first playing for the Black Caps this season in Twenty20 internationals. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson replaces leg-spinner Ish Sodhi on a fresh pitch.

England named an unchanged side.

New Zealand leads the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first match at Hamilton by three wickets with four balls to spare. That was New Zealand's ninth consecutive win in ODIs and it can equal its record winning streak of 10 matches if it wins Wednesday's day-night match.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee (captain), Trent Boult.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, David Willey.

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.