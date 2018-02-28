Live updates of the second ODI between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui.

Kane Williamson's hamstring injury has forced him out of the second New Zealand-England one-day international, and it tips the series odds in the visitors' favour, such is the parity between the sides.

Mark Chapman has joined the Black Caps as a replacement, with Tim Southee leading as skipper.

Looking at how the teams match up, it's hard to imagine a lop-sided contest.

Since England revolutionised their strategy after the 2015 World Cup, they shade New Zealand 4-3 on the ODI ledger.

Consider the duels in this series, based on the XIs from Hamilton.

The explosiveness of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow versus Colin Munro and Martin Guptill as openers; the experience of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan versus Williamson and Ross Taylor as the 3-4 punch; the steady Tom Latham versus the mercurial Jos Buttler as wicketkeepers; the jousting between pace bowling all-rounders Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme, and spinning all-rounders Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner; the leg spinning flair of Adil Rashid versus Ish Sodhi, the pace bowling prowess of David Willey and Tom Curran versus Southee and Trent Boult. That leaves New Zealand specialist batsman Henry Nicholls as a point of difference.

New Zealand have won nine straight ODIs. They last lost – by six runs - in the series-deciding thriller against India at Kanpur in October.

England have won eight of their last 10 completed matches. Until Sunday, the one loss – by three wickets – was on January 26 against Australia at Adelaide.

Williamson's availability in his home town of Tauranga appears pivotal.

In 15 ODIs against England he averages 53.92 at a strike rate of 91 compared to career marks of 46.15 and 83. Before his eight off 23 balls on Sunday he had made five consecutive half-centuries against them.