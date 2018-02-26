Both the Ray White Wanganui Year 7 and the Manawatu Under 12's were gifted superb rear-guard actions by their final batting pair as Manawatu snuck home by one wicket with eight balls to spare at Victoria Park on Sunday.

It looked like Wanganui would not be able to front a decent total to defend when they were sent into bat and promptly collapsed to be 50-9 at one stage.

Only Henry Blackley (20) showed any resistance in the top order.

However, tailenders Levi Hoekstra (23) and Lachlan Gardner (25 not out) wagged the tail and got their team to just reaching triple figures, dismissed for 100 off 22 overs.

In reply, Wanganui's opening bowlers Charlie Meredith and Blackley got Wanganui off to an even better start than Manawatu's innings.

Meredith's fast bowling saw him take 4-16 off eight overs and Blackley used his quick left-armers to have 2-20 from three overs.

The visitors were reeling at 49-9.

However, Manawatu's final pair would likewise not be dislodged, as Wanganui had a couple of near-run outs from direct hits in the field, but also dropped a couple of regulation catches and gave away 35 extras in the innings, allowing the visitors to get home in a thriller.

Matthew Hocquard bowled five maidens and conceded just six runs from his eight overs, while Harry McVerry sent down three maidens and gave up just four runs in his five overs.

Taihape's Abernethy twins – Saul and Geordie – bowled straight and fast but also received no reward.

Team players of the day were Meredith for his bowling and Gardner for his batting.