Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner is aware he needs to work on his celebrations after leading his side to a thrilling last over win over England in yesterday's opening ODI in Hamilton.

Santner edged a four before smashing a six over mid wicket to lead New Zealand to a three wicket win with four balls remaining.

The New Zealand left-arm spin bowler finished with 45 from 27 balls to complete the victory set up by a 178-run partnership between Ross Taylor (113) and Tom Latham (79) for the fourth wicket.

For the full scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm click here

Advertisement

After hitting the winning runs off English bowler Chris Woakes, Santner told the Radio Sport Breakfast he wasn't too sure how to react.

"I actually didn't know what to do. I just panicked and put my arms in the air. I don't usually celebrate so it's something weird for me," he told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

"I always freak out. I don't know what to do. Maybe next time the bat flip."

Read more: Duel looms between balanced teams

Santner had a slow start to his innings, three runs from his first nine balls before connecting with the first of his four sixes.

"Obviously it was quite a hard wicket to start on so I just tried to take it as deep as I could. I got to that last over and I was just thinking if it's there I'm just going to go.

"The way that Ross [Taylor]and Tommy [Latham] set it up gave us a chance and it's nice to actually get over the line in the end."

As it happened: Black Caps take down England