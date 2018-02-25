Intrigue surrounded Ben Stokes first return to the international cricket arena last night since being charged with affray after a scrap outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The hearing for his first trial is scheduled for March 12 at Bristol Crown Court but he is not required to attend.

The Seddon Park crowd offered a vanilla reaction to his batting entrance; neither boos nor cheers held sway.

He grappled to 12 off 22 balls against a mixture of pace and spin, before left-arm orthodox spinner Mitchell Santner lured him into a slog sweep from around the wicket.

The ball ballooned to Ross Taylor running to his right from backward point.

Read more: Black Caps' late heroics take down England

Stokes' bowling asked more questions of the New Zealanders.

Pace in the high 130km/h bracket, and slower ball variations, hinted at why he is considered such a valuable Indian Premier League all-rounder asset.

England captain Eoin Morgan was pleased with Stokes' bowling contribution of two for 43 from eight overs.

"I thought he adapted to conditions perfectly well using slower balls, and it was something that we struggled to do while their [Ross Taylor and Tom Latham's record 178-run fourth-wicket] partnership evolved.

"Two on the bounce [Stokes' wickets of Latham for 79 and Colin de Grandhomme for two] causes pressure in the changing room and shifts momentum. It allowed us to bring Adil [Rashid] into the game later too.

"After the first spell he said he could have bowled longer, but we didn't really need him at that stage. We needed something to happen, and he's the kind of player who can do that. He will certainly pull up stiff tomorrow."

Morgan said Stokes was delighted to be back.

"He's told everybody that. It's an awesome feeling, when you've been away and you're back in a fun environment, with lots of friends around.

"I can vouch for that. I spend a lot of time away while the tests are on. You come back and it puts a smile on your face."