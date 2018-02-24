CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa won the toss and made India bat in the third and deciding Twenty20 at Newlands on Saturday.

The teams are locked at 1-1 in the series, ensuring there's something to play for in the final game of India's two-month tour.

South Africa won the test series 2-1 but India dominated the one-day international series to win 5-1.

India captain Virat Kohli is missing for the first time on the tour because of a back problem. Rohit Sharma replaced him as skipper. Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel came into the Indian lineup.

South Africa also made changes, with Aaron Phangiso playing his first game of the series and Christiaan Jonker making his debut.

Lineups:

South Africa: JP Duminy (captain), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Farhaan Behardien, Christiaan Jonker, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.