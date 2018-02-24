How things change in the span of a week.

Last Saturday, Central Districts looked heavy favourites for the New Zealand one-day title, having comprehensively beaten Auckland by seven wickets at Pukekura Park to take home advantage into the final.

Today, the same teams met again, at the same venue, and this time Auckland completely rewrote the script, producing a stellar bowling display to claim a six-wicket victory, and raise the one-day trophy.

They were led by Lockie Ferguson and Tarun Nethula, who bowled with a restraint and economy rarely seen before at the diminutive Pukekura Park ground.

It was necessary, after CD were in a strong position at 128-2 through 24 overs after deciding to bat first. Nethula, who had gone for 19 from his first four overs, came to life in his second spell, dismissing Will Young for 49 to halt a 101-run partnership.

Young's ally for that partnership - Tom Bruce - fell next, also for 49, with Ferguson having him caught in the deep by Nethula. It was the start of a beautiful combination as the pair linked up to cripple CD's middle order.

From 128-2, CD's next eight overs saw them collapse to 135-7. Ferguson remarkably claimed 3-28 on a ground where seamers usually get tonked, while Nethula's figures somehow went from 4-0-19-0 to 10-3-24-2.

As the pair restricted CD, returning all-rounder Mark Chapman also cashed in, taking the wickets of Dane Cleaver, Adam Milne and Seth Rance as the hosts floundered.

Doug Bracewell made 40, but took a long time to get going, and CD were eventually rolled for 197 – one of their lowest totals in years at Pukekura Park.

Auckland weren't troubled by the chase. Jeet Raval (47) and Glenn Phillips (63) added 84 for the first wicket, before Chapman struck with the bat as well, hammering 47 from 36 balls.

With 17 overs and six wickets to spare, Robbie O'Donnell flicked a six over the square leg rope, earning Auckland their first one-day title since 2013.

Central Districts captain Will Young pointed to the Auckland bowlers as the reason for their victory.

"Hats off to Auckland – they bowled particularly well, their big dogs Lockie and Tarun led the way and the part-time spinners bowled really well on a wicket that assisted them."

Auckland captain Craig Cachopa – the only player left from the 2013 title-winning side -

was delighted to see his plans pay off.

"It's easy being a captain when the boys back you up the way they do. They still had to execute well with the ball and take our catches, and everyone did today."

"We came out today and delivered."