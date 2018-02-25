If you blinked you may have missed it as the sole Round 2 match of the Bullocks Cricket Wanganui Long Format competition saw Property Brokers United dispose of St Johns Tech in rapid fashion on Saturday.

United's bowling ripped through Tech in less than 24 overs with a mere 54 runs on the board and then set out picking the score off for loss of just one wicket and a game lasting less than three hours.

Without half-century maker Bevan Hunter, Tech elevated Tim Czerwonka to open with Kashish Nauhria, but United had their key allrounder Simon Badger (3-14) with no wedding commitments and he had the first three wickets for Tech to be 19-3 in the ninth over.

Ben Toyne and Harpreet Binning (3-9) had their opportunity to get amongst the wickets, with Tech's Cameron Mackintosh, Tom Friedel, Chris Friedel, and Trent Hemi soon gone in single figures.

Only the Kinnerley brothers – Ross and Fraser – managed to reach double figures, but barely that, before spinner Robbie Power (3-17) was able to clean up the tail.

United openers Matthew Boswell and Toyne then quickly headed out and only Boswell would be dismissed before the meagre total was reached.

The scheduled Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens match with Marist at Centennial Park did not go ahead as many of the local players opted to join the large search for missing Bulls man Kevin Hartley, who had not been seen since the previous Friday.

United's Brendon Walker also joined the search in his capacity as a Whanganui police officer.

Scoreboard

Tech 54 (H Binning 3-9, S Badger 3-14, R Power 3-17) lost to United 55-1 by nine wickets.