Australia's dominance over New Zealand in their three T20 tri-series internationals this summer raised an inevitable question at the post-final media conference at Eden Park.

Ross Taylor had taken the stand for interrogation.

"Should we get a team in the Big Bash [League]?"

It should be noted this is not a new concept, and probably remains one of hypothetical proportions.

The response from Cricket Australia might be along the lines of: "Why would we invite a New Zealand-based franchise to a competition that is already printing money?"

It would also be understandable if New Zealand Cricket want to keep developing their own independent Super Smash tournament.

However, player rather than administrator perspectives on such matters are valuable.

"Jeepers, that question's never been asked, has it?" Taylor said in jest, buying himself time to think.

"This is going to be a headline, isn't it?" he mused. "Ask their CEO [James Sutherland, the boss of Cricket Australia]. I enjoy watching it."

Taylor admitted it was often a struggle to play on the domestic scene. "With the way the scheduling is, we play [internationals] so often. In a perfect world it'd be nice to play a bit more Super Smash especially when Central Districts are playing at Pukekura Park," he quipped in reference to the ground's small boundaries.

"It'd be good for the competition but with at least three more countries touring next summer it's going to be difficult."

Earlier Taylor alluded to the T20 tri-series being a success and "good for New Zealand, probably the closest we get to being in the A-League [football] or NRL [league]".

However, getting Kiwis exposure in what is fast becoming a pinnacle of the Australian domestic summer poses difficulties, unless the players are free agents such as Brendon McCullum or Mitchell McClenaghan.

Anyone contracted to NZC or one of the major associations is obliged to play in internationals, the Super Smash or any other form of the domestic game if it overlaps. The BBL tends to run from mid-December to late January or early February.

Australian T20 captain David Warner endorsed the BBL's value, citing the performances of the final's man-of-the-match Ashton Agar with the Perth Scorchers as an example.

"Throughout the whole BBL, his stats and record speak for themselves. He's got the confidence within himself which is fantastic, and that's what you want as players.

"You love that as a captain, to have that presence about each player, telling me to throw him the ball."