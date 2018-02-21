Ish Sodhi returns to New Zealand's one-day international ranks for the upcoming series against England.

The 25-year-old leg spinner is part of an extended 14-man squad for the opening two matches in Hamilton and Mount Maunganui.

He joined the side for the ODIs against India in October, but his last appearances in the format were against Bangladesh and hosts Ireland in a pre-Champions Trophy tri-series during May.

His most recent ODI in New Zealand came a year ago today. He took one for 63 in New Zealand's six-run win when South Africa failed to chase 290 in Christchurch.

Advertisement

Sodhi's ODI bowling record includes 18 matches for 19 wickets at an average of 40.68, strike rate of 46 and economy rate of 5.34.

He offers New Zealand a third spin option against England - alongside Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle - in an otherwise unchanged squad from the one that played Pakistan.

The concern is Santner and Astle have recently missed games though injury, so contingency plans are required.

This month's T20 debutants Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman will not remain in the ODI set-up.

"Having won the previous eight [ODI] matches [this summer], we've been able to keep good consistency," selector Gavin Larsen said.

"We still have a number of guys pushing their case in domestic cricket."

Sodhi picked up one for 21 from four overs as the best of the New Zealand bowlers in last night's T20 tri-series loss to Australia at Eden Park.

He could take solace in knocking back the top of Australian captain David Warner's off stump for 25 off 23 balls. Sodhi secured five wickets at a strike rate of 23 and economy rate of 8.42 across the tournament.

Warner rates him as an opponent.

"He has a height advantage like Dan Vettori, and it helps him mix up his lengths.

"His variations are spot on as a left-hander. You're always thinking about when he might bowl a wrong 'un."

Sodhi has taken seven wickets at an average of 25.57, strike rate of 32 and economy rate of 4.81 in four Ford Trophy List A appearances this season.

New Zealand head to Hamilton today ahead of their first match against England on Sunday at Seddon Park.

New Zealand ODI squad

Kane Williamson (c) - Northern Districts

Todd Astle - Canterbury

Trent Boult - Northern Districts

Lockie Ferguson - Auckland

Colin de Grandhomme - Auckland

Martin Guptill - Auckland

Matt Henry - Canterbury

Tom Latham - Canterbury

Colin Munro - Auckland

Henry Nicholls - Canterbury

Mitchell Santner - Northern Districts

Ish Sodhi – Northern Districts

Tim Southee - Northern Districts

Ross Taylor - Central Districts