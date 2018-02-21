You'd imagine taking a cricket ball to the head would signal the end of a bowler's day.

Not Canterbury captain Andrew Ellis.

While bowling in Wednesday's Ford Trophy elimination final at Auckland's Colin Maiden Park, he was struck in the head by a straight drive off the bat of Auckland opener Jeet Raval.

A nightmare for any bowler, Ellis had insult added to injury as the ball travelled off his head and over the boundary rope for six runs.

So Andrew Ellis's first over goes for | ..66.1 | as Jeet Raval pumps up the @aucklandcricket 100 in the 19th over #FordTrophy — #NZIII (@MargotButcher) February 20, 2018

Raval headed down the wicket to check if Ellis was okay after the hit, and while originally signalled as a four by the umpire, the blow was later amended to a six.

The Canterbury paceman left the field for a concussion test, but passed and was able to return to the match.

I refuse to believe this ball went for six without causing any damage to Ellis' brain. It's 70 metres away! I need footage of it flying over the rope otherwise this will be my domestic cricket truther case of 2018. Someone call a physicist! https://t.co/6AsV4pJnmt — Niall Anderson (@NiallGunner) February 21, 2018

Raval finished on 149 runs (off 153 balls) in Auckland's innings of 304-6.

It was his second List A century, after scoring one during his time with CD against Northern Districts in 2013.

There were solid partnerships through the innings – 82 in 13.4 overs with Sean Solia for the second wicket; 83 with captain Carl Cachopa and 87 for the fourth wicket with Robbie O'Donnell, who made a quick 40 off 30 balls.

Ellis managed 2-52 in his seven overs - dismissing Raval in the 48th over.

Canterbury made a decent start in response, 67 without loss off 10 overs from Michael Davidson and Michael Pollard, but the loss of test batsman Henry Nicholls second ball, skying an attempted push towards mid wicket only to be caught behind, set them back.

The other key batsman, Tom Latham, swept versatile Glenn Phillips – a few weeks ago New Zealand's T20 wicketkeeper - to be caught at backward square leg and the last five wickets fell for 24, courtesy of legspinner Tarun Nethula and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

Nethula finished with four for 43 and Ferguson two for 36.

They will play Central Districts in a replay of the 2015-16 Ford Trophy final, at the same venue, Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Saturday.