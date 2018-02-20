Black Caps openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro won't be looking for too many twos tonight at Eden Park.

In an interview with ANZ Sports Scene the New Zealand opening duo revealed running consecutive twos isn't the most fun part of their job. However having fun out in the middle is a reason behind their success.

"I've been given the license to play my natural game and just have a bit of fun while I'm doing it. I can play the natural way the whole time and try and keep things the same the whole time and it gives me the best challenge to be successful. It's happening at the moment," Munro told ANZ Sports Scene.

The pair put on 132 in last Friday's clash against Australia at Eden Park with Guptill scoring his second T20 international second. On that night they hit a combined 15 sixes between them and weren't required to run too often between the wickets.

Laura McGoldrick ANZ Sports Scene presenter put it to them – which player would be the first to turn down a second run.

"Both of us," the batsmen answered simultaneously.

Munro remembered one encounter where they run five twos in one over.

"I said no more. You either hit it to the boundary or the fielder," he joked.

Guptill said out in the middle they like to give each other stick and keep in "as light-hearted as possible".

