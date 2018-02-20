Martin Guptill might be persona non grata in the Indian Premier League, but his value to New Zealand in this Twenty20 tri-series has been pronounced.

Scores of 65 off 40 balls and 62 off 47 balls against England at Wellington and Hamilton, and his second T20 century of 105 off 54 balls against Australia in Auckland have led the Black Caps at the top of the order.

New Zealand have lost two of those three matches but, at a strike rate of 165, Guptill can hardly be accused of crippling the cause. In his other innings he was dismissed for five at the Sydney Cricket Ground when Billy Stanlake produced a candidate for ball of the tournament when he hit the top of his off stump.

Guptill's pedigree will be paramount when New Zealand and Australia meet in tonight's tournament final at Eden Park.

In nine T20s at the venue, dating back to Boxing Day 2010 against Pakistan, he averages 54.50 at a strike rate of 168.

Guptill was at his best on Friday, capitalising on the ground's truncated boundaries to sear the Australian attack for six fours and nine sixes.

He overtook Brendon McCullum to become the world's highest T20 international runs-scorer with 2250.

Guptill and Colin Munro formed the format's highest opening partnership at the ground, unleashing 132 runs in 64 balls – a combined strike rate of 206.

What can be baffling is that despite compelling figures, no IPL franchise bid for Guptill this season. Seven New Zealanders – Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee and Kane Williamson – got selected.

Guptill had a relatively low reserve of 75 lakh ($160,000) and previous stints with Kings XI Punjab (seven matches for best of 50 not out) and Mumbai Indians (three matches with a top score of 48) but a perception exists that he struggles against spin in the subcontinent.

In 72 T20I innings, Guptill averages 34.61 at a strike rate of 133; in 21 on the subcontinent he averages 20.52 at a strike rate of 113.

Given openers are seen as a strength of the Indian game, the market is ruthless. Each 25-man squad can include no more than eight overseas players, and only four in a playing XI.

Still, for a man who became a father to daughter Harley for the first time in October, the opportunity to spend extra time at home should not be underestimated in a cricketer's transient world.

New Zealand fans will also welcome his presence come 7pm.