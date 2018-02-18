England coach Trevor Bayliss has called for T20s to be dropped for most of the international cricket programme.

After England scored its only Tri-Series win with a victory in Hamilton, Bayliss said the shortest form of cricket should be left to franchises to play around the world.

Bayliss, who will leave the England job after next year's Ashes, also predicted that all countries would soon have specialist T20 coaches.

"I wouldn't play T20 internationals," Bayliss told Sky Sports.

"If you want to play a World Cup every four years, maybe six months before let international teams play T20. I would just let the franchises play."

Bayliss added: "If we continue putting so many games, there will be a certain amount of blow-out not just with players, but with coaches as well."

England has one coach for now although they split the jobs from 2012 to 2014 when Andy Flower guided the test unit and Ashley Giles coached the two short-form teams.

Former Kiwi international turned leading commentator Simon Doull recently called for New Zealand to rest Mike Hesson and employ a specialist T20 coach.

