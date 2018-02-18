SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Opener Kusal Mendis smashed a career-best 42-ball 70 as Sri Lanka completed a tour sweep, sealing a 75-run win over Bangladesh in the second and final T20 international on Sunday.

Sri Lanka also claimed the tri-nation one-day trophy and took the test series 1-0 in its one-and-half-month long Bangladesh tour.

A second straight half-century of the series for Mendis steered Sri Lanka to a hefty 210 -4, before the bowlers put on a fine display to dismiss Bangladesh for 135 in 18.4 overs.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka made 42 while Thisara Perera scored 31. Dasun Shanaka smashed an 11-ball 30 not out towards the end to help Sri Lanka propel past 200.

Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka combined for a 98-run partnership for the opening stand that set up the platform for a big total.

Gunathilaka survived twice on 15 and 28 before he holed out to Tamim Iqbal at long-off for 42.

Thisara Perera joined Mendis to accelerate the innings but Abu Jayed made him his maiden wicket to stall the progress.

However, Shanaka and Upul Tharanga (25) added 63 runs in the last five overs to help the side post a big total.

For Bangladesh, captain Mahmudullah was the side's high scorer with 41 and opener Tamim Iqbal added 29.

Pace bowler Shehan Madushanka and off-spinner Akila Dananjaya reduced Bangladesh to 22-3 in three overs before opener Tamim Iqbal and captain Mahmudullah put on their stand.

Sri Lankan bowlers were able to stem the run flow that resulted in the wicket of Tamim for 29. Tamim's dismissal virtually sealed Bangladesh's fate.

Madushanka and Danushka Gunathilaka claimed two wickets apiece.