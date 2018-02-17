Who could blame the New Zealand cricket team if a set of psychologist chaise longues were brought into their hotel team room after the Twenty20 loss to Australia at Eden Park on Friday night?

The bowlers probably needed counselling after the visitors chased a T20 world record 244 to win.

That sort of cricketing destruction - from clean-hitting and a decent share of edges -

could scar confidence.

It brought to mind New Zealand's 1987 dead rubber World Cup match at Nagpur as openers Kris Srikkanth and Sunil Gavaskar tore them apart in a chase that left 107 balls to spare. Medium pacer Willie Watson said he felt like he had been "bowling in the highlights".

Watson was carted for 50 off his 10 overs. Those numbers look like a quaint artefact when you consider Ben Wheeler went for 64 from 3.1 overs against Australia before his removal from the attack for bowling two full tosses over waist height.

However, a solution might materialise out of the gloom in the form of Mitchell Santner.

He will undergo fitness tests this morning to see whether his strained right knee passes muster for tonight's match against England at Hamilton.

If ever the absence of his left-arm orthodox miserliness was felt, the Auckland bowling nightmare must rank at the top of the charts.

Santner has 28 wickets in 25 T20 internationals at an average of 19.96, economy rate of 6.88 and strike rate of 17. That is enhanced in his three matches against England where the 26-year-old has five wickets at an average of 17, economy rate of 7.61 and strike rate of 13. That includes Tuesday's 12-run win at Westpac Stadium in which he bowled two overs in the powerplay and conceded 12 runs – and two leg byes - to tie England down.

To further illustrate the value of spin in T20, look at the Eden Park figures. The only bowlers to go for less than 10 an over were spinners Ashton Agar and Ish Sodhi.

Add in the T20 performances of Sodhi and fellow spinner Anton Devcich at Seddon Park this season as Northern Districts stormed to the Burger King Super Smash title.

In the final they combined to take five for 31 from eight overs as Central Districts were bundled out for 99. That extended to three for 53 from eight overs against Canterbury; five for 30 from six overs against Otago; and two for 60 from eight overs against Wellington. Twin spin appears a must to place opposition under pressure.

"You can't bat at Hamilton like you can at Eden Park," New Zealand assistant coach Craig McMillan reflected.

"We couldn't pick up early wickets, which is the easiest way to slow the run rate down in T20. The opening partnership between [D'Arcy] Short and [David] Warner put us on the back foot by actually getting ahead of the rate, which is not easy to do when it's close to 13 [runs per over]."

"It was a tough night for Ben [Wheeler] but he wasn't the only bowler. Sometimes you've got to shake it off and move on in what's probably the most brutal form of cricket."